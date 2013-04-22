Growing Up With Cancer, Part 1

"They were happening almost every week."
"It took my completely by surprise."
"I knew that it was a sickness. I knew it killed people."
"But, I maybe didn't even understand maybe what I was missing out on. I didn't understand what I was undergoing."
These are the thoughts
of two people who were diagnosed and treated for cancer. But the
difference between their experiences and other cancer survivors, is that
they were fighting the disease at a young age.
KTIV New 4's Kristie
VerMulm shares the remarkable stories of two people who faced
frightening odds and come out on the other side forever changed by their
experiences. This two part series, "Growing Up with
Cancer," begins Wednesday night on KTIV News 4 at Ten and continues
Thursday on KTIV News 4 at Ten.