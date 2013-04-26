North High students bring lessons of Shakespeare to life

Students at Sioux City's North High School got a little touch of the "Bard", Friday.

Around 300 students attended the Shakespeare Festival. Different sessions gave students a hands-on approach to their Shakespearian studies. The day started with the "The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet" by the play production class, followed by a visit from several duchesses of the "Riverssance" group. The day ended with Shakespeare readings from local college students, and North High alumni and a stage combat demonstration.

"It gives you a sense of other times, other places, a sense of what it is to be human, and particularly what it is to be human back in the 16th and 17th centuries," said Richard Poole, Chair of Theater and Speech Dept. at Briar Cliff University.

The festival took place Friday, because Shakespeare was baptized on April 26th, 1564.