Safety and wellness fair takes over Long Lines Rec Center

About 850 people came out to the Long Lines Rec Center for a health and safety fair Saturday.

The best way to learn something new is to start early. Siouxland families headed to the Long Lines Rec Center Saturday, for a safety fair.

Booths were set up with games and prizes, all designed to help kids learn healthier habits.

From healthy eating to good hygiene, and even the best after-school activities, there was a lot to learn. Organizers say it's important for families to be healthy at home, so they see the doctor less.

"The best health starts at home. So, we want a good, healthy, happy family that practices wellness, good eating habits, exercises together, does educational things, the whole package," said Mandie Norby, marketing coordinator for UnityPoint Health at St. Luke's Regional Health Center.

