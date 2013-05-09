Relative of Ariel Castro describes family's shock and disgust - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Relative of Ariel Castro describes family's shock and disgust of his alleged crimes

One of Ariel Castro's family members who have actually been to the Cleveland home while the girls were being held captive says his entire family is mortified to be related to him.

Castro was charged with kidnapping and rape Wednesday.

"It's just crazy someone that you know could do this to someone you grew up with," a relative said.

He shares the Castro name, but is embarrassed to be related to the man accused of these horrific crimes.

He wanted his identity withheld because his family now fears for their safety.

"I've heard people want revenge, but one man's mistake shouldn't be a burden on the entire family," he says.

