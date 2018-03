Gina DeJesus, one of the three women who escaped years of captivity earlier this week, has returned home.

A huge crowd chanted her name as she arrived home under police escort.

Gina wearing a green hoodie gave the crowd a thumbs up as she was whisked into her family's home.

DeJesus had been held against her will inside a Seymour Avenue home with Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight. Gina disappeared in April 2004 walking home from school.

