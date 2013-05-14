Teachers concerned about keeping students cool in the sun

When the temperatures get this high, it gets a little hot in the classroom, especially in schools that don't have air conditioning.

Schools like Sioux City's Sunnyside elementary tried to beat the heat with water, and lots of it.

The school held its field day Tuesday afternoon.

Students were told to bring sunscreen, hats, and light colored clothes.

As part of the fun, there were a lot of water stations and water games to keep kids cool, soaked, but cool.

"We want to challenge them, they need to be challenged, and they love a challenge, but we're always safe. That's paramount, we never put them in any situation where they're going to get hurt," said Linda McEntaffer, P.E. Teacher.

Nurses at the school had extra people on hand as a precaution to help identify signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Sioux City firefighters also brought a truck to the school, to help keep them cool.