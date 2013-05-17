Nebraska lawmakers set to vote on sales tax repeal

LINCOLN, NE (AP) - Nebraska Lawmakers are set to vote again on a failed attempt to repeal a city sales tax law.

The law allows cities to raise their local sales taxes by a half cent, with voter approval.

Omaha Senator Ernie Chambers says the bill disproportionately affects the poor.

It passed last year despite a veto by Governor Dave Heineman.

Chambers introduced the repeal bill earlier this year, but it was held in committee.

This week, he filed a motion to attach the measure to another tax bill.

Lawmakers fell one vote short of the 25 needed to add the amendment.

A motion was filed to reconsider the vote.