Friends cover car in Post-It Note prank

ROANOKE, VA  -   A story about some guys with too much time on their hands.

A car was parked outside of a Roanoke, Virginia grocery store when friends of the owner decided to cover it with Post It Notes.

Turns out that the car's owner, Jacob Parker, had an early shift at work, when his buddies came by and left him over a hundred colorful reminders that they were there.

Prankster Oliver Bonhotel says that it took him and another friend over an hour and a half to cover their friend's car with the sticky papers.

Parker says he was surprised and thought it was pretty clever.

