Staff at Wichita's KSN evacuate their set as a tornado approaches

A Wichita, Kansas television station was forced to evacuate while on the air as a massive tornado touched down nearby.

NBC affiliate KSNW meteorologist J.D. Rudd saw that the tornado was headed straight towards the television station - in downtown Wichita.

Rudd rushed out of the camera frame, telling viewers the station was evacuating and urging staffers to get to shelter.

Station employees scattered to the basement as warning sirens blared and the storm headed towards downtown.

Fortunately the tornado lifted the second it arrived at the station, leaving the building intact.

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power.

There are no reports of injuries or fatalities in Kansas.

