Correctionville could be next for Highway 20 expansion project

The next stretch of road being examined for expansion is in Correctionville. Right now, the speed limit drops off from 55 miles per hour as you drive through the town.

Several local businesses and parks are also along that stretch of road. Some land would change with the highway expansion. So, the Department of Transportation has opened up a public comment period for folks to give their input.

Advocates of expansion say that input is vital to keep the project going.

"To be on the record with that is very important because it is a tool the DOT commission can then use to say look at the support there is for us to continue to work on this project and to bring it to completion as a statewide highway," said Ann Trimble-Ray of the U.S. 20 Corridor Association.

The public comment deadline is May 27. If you'd like to comment, click here, mail a request for information to Janet Vine, Office of Location and Environment, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010, calling 515-239-1467, or email janet.vine@dot.iowa.gov.