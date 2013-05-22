Sioux City safe areas built to sustain 100 mph winds - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City safe areas built to sustain 100 mph winds

Sioux City schools have safety plans in place in case a tornado were to strike.

In compliance with a 2006 fire code, safe areas are located on the lowest floor of each school.

Each area is made to withstand winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Safe areas are surrounded by sturdy walls, made of materials like concrete, and are also windowless.

An official with the Sioux City School District says the newly constructed schools even go above and beyond the code.

"Some of our new schools that are multi-level have lower level corridors, and those spaces would withstand greater threats than code requires," said Mel McKern, director of operations and construction for Sioux City Community School District.

McKern says even the older schools meet code and are inspected regularly.

