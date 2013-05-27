A penguin and two goats in Florida slip away from captors

A penguin at Seaworld Orlando's Antarctica exhibit gave guests quite a surprise when it jumped from the water. Seaworld workers quickly surrounded the penguin until a handler could arrive and return it to the water. The aftermath was captured by a guest on video. A statement from the park said, the birds are still getting used to their new surroundings. Until then, a few might misjudge a jump and find themselves over the viewing wall.



In Clermont, Florida, police and animal services finally catch a pair of goats after chasing them for four miles. They were first seen running down the highway. Four hours later, they were safely rounded up and taken back to animal services. No word on how the animals got loose. If an owner does not claim them they will be auctioned off.