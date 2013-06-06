Heelan hammers Bondurant-Farrar in opening round of 1A tourney - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Heelan hammers Bondurant-Farrar in opening round of 1A tournament

Posted:
Bishop Heelan is making a state record 13th appearance at the girls tournament. Bishop Heelan is making a state record 13th appearance at the girls tournament.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

No. 2 Bishop Heelan downed No. 10 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 in the opening round of the Iowa Girls Class 1A soccer tournament Thursday afternoon.

Heelan improves to 16-0 with the win.

The Crusaders, who finished runner-up a year ago, will now play No. 6 Center Point-Urbana which upset No. 3 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-1.

Heelan and Center Point-Urbana will face off Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on Field 6 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.