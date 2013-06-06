Heelan hammers Bondurant-Farrar in opening round of 1A tournament

Bishop Heelan is making a state record 13th appearance at the girls tournament.

No. 2 Bishop Heelan downed No. 10 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 in the opening round of the Iowa Girls Class 1A soccer tournament Thursday afternoon.



Heelan improves to 16-0 with the win.

The Crusaders, who finished runner-up a year ago, will now play No. 6 Center Point-Urbana which upset No. 3 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-1.

Heelan and Center Point-Urbana will face off Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on Field 6 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.