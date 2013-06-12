Federal judge rules to move BPI lawsuit to state court

A federal judge has moved a South Dakota beef processing company's lawsuit against ABC News for defamation back to state court.

Beef Products Incorporated sued ABC News over its coverage of it's lean, finely textured beef product.

The Dakota Dunes based-company is seeking $1.2B in damages.

ABC argued the case should be moved to federal court.

They also said two of the companies listed in the lawsuit, BPI Technology Incorporated and Freezing Machines Incorporated are not true parties and the case should be thrown out.

But BPI argued that all three companies have a stake in making the product called lean, finely textured beef.

The case has been ordered back to the circuit court in Union County, South Dakota.