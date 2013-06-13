ABC News to seek dismissal of BPI's defamation lawsuit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ABC News to seek dismissal of BPI's defamation lawsuit

Posted:

ABC News says it intends to ask a circuit court to dismiss BPI's $1.2 billion defamation lawsuit against it, now that the case has been moved from federal court.

ABC wanted the case considered by the U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls, but on Wednesday, Judge Karen Schreier ordered it back to circuit court in Union County.

In a statement Thursday, ABC News said the federal court was clear that in sending the case to state court it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.

Dakota Dunes-based BPI claims the network damaged the company by misleading consumers into believing its signature product, lean finely textured beef, is unhealthy and unsafe.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.