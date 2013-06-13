ABC News to seek dismissal of BPI's defamation lawsuit

ABC News says it intends to ask a circuit court to dismiss BPI's $1.2 billion defamation lawsuit against it, now that the case has been moved from federal court.

ABC wanted the case considered by the U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls, but on Wednesday, Judge Karen Schreier ordered it back to circuit court in Union County.

In a statement Thursday, ABC News said the federal court was clear that in sending the case to state court it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.

Dakota Dunes-based BPI claims the network damaged the company by misleading consumers into believing its signature product, lean finely textured beef, is unhealthy and unsafe.