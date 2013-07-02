New judge appointed in BPI's defamation case against ABC - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New judge appointed in BPI's defamation case against ABC

Posted:
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

Another new judge has been appointed in BPI's $1.7B defamation lawsuit against ABC.

Judge Cheryle Gering has been appointed to oversee the case in Union County.

A federal judge ordered the case be moved to state court, last month.

Dakota Dunes-based BPI claims the television network damaged the company by misleading consumers into believing its signature product, "lean, finely textured beef", is unhealthy and unsafe.

ABC has said it intends to ask a circuit court to dismiss the case, but so far no motion has been filed.

