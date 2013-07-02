Saturday in the Park announces the return of a major attraction - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Saturday in the Park announces the return of a major attraction

Officials say pets and coolers must be left at home.

There will be food and drinks for sale at Grandview Park.

The money from those sales goes towards paying for the festival.

As always, admission is free, and something exciting this year?

The return of the ferris wheel.

"We're glad to have it back. It's always both visually very cool to look at, and for those that have ridden it, it certainly is the highest point, I believe, in Sioux City at that point, and so it's a great view," says Dave Berstein, Co-founder of Saturday.

Saturday in the Park kicks off this weekend at noon.

The musical lineup at the banshell includes Melissa Etheridge, Sublime with Rome, and many more.

