ABC requesting judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by BPI

ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

ABC has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit Beef Products, Incorporated, has filed against the television network.

BPI is suing ABC, along with others, for $1.7B.

The Dakota Dunes, South Dakota based business claims ABC damaged BPI by reporting that its signature product, "lean, finely, textured beef" is unhealthy and unsafe.

ABC, however, contends BPI hasn't come up with enough evidence to support its claims.

Last month, a federal judge moved the case back to Union County, South Dakota court.

The case will be heard by Judge Cheryle Gering.

She has not yet made a decision on ABC's request.

