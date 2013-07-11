Former BPI employee will no longer pursue case against ABC

A former BPI employee, who also sued A-B-C is no longer pursuing the case.

Bruce Smith was one of about 750 people who lost their jobs at BPI after the company took a financial hit following ABC's reports about LFTB.

In December, Smith sued for $70,000 in damages.

However, in the months following he requested a federal judge dismiss the case.

Smith can bring the case back up if he'd like. But, he won't comment on whether he'll do that.

In a statement by BPI's attorney, the company made clear that Smith's case isn't involved in their own. "His decision to voluntarily dismiss his lawsuit is not related to our claims in any way."