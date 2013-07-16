Larchwood enjoys a new "splash pad"

Folks in Larchwood have a new way to beat the heat this summer.

A "splash pad" opened in the city park on July 1st.

The money for the attraction came from revenue generated by the Grand River Falls Casino in Larchwood, and the project took a little over a year to complete.

The pad features a bucket that dumps water, a mushroom, and various spouts that spray water.

City maintenance worker, Tony De Smet, says they are still working out some of the bugs associated with the splash pad, because it is computer operated, but residents have responded well to the new addition.

"I think it's great to have something like this in Larchwood. I think the kids really enjoy it, especially on these hot days," says Trista Blauwet, Larchwood resident.

The splash pad is free to the public and uses recycled water serving as an environmentally friendly addition to the town.