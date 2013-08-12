Northwestern picked to finish first in GPAC volleyball poll

Midland University and Northwestern College each tallied 86 points and tied for first place in the 2013 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Volleyball Poll. The Warriors garnered five of eleven first place votes, while the Red Raiders totaled four first place tallies among the league coaches.

Doane was picked third with 78 points and one first place vote, while Dordt was fourth with 77 points. Defending GPAC Champion Hastings was picked fifth in the preseason with 72 points and the final first place vote.

Hastings won the GPAC with a 16-0 record last fall and posted an overall record of 30-7. The Broncos advanced to the NAIA National Quarterfinals before falling to eventual National Champion Concordia of California. Doane won the GPAC Tournament last year and played in the NAIA National Opening Round. Morningside played in the 2012 NAIA National Championship as the host institution.

The 2013 NAIA National Volleyball Championship is set for December 3-7 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The 2013 GPAC volleyball season will consist of 16 conference matches with 11 teams competing for the conference crown. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.

1. Midland - 86 pts. (5)

1. Northwestern - 86 pts. (4)

3. Doane - 78 pts. (1)

4. Dordt - 77 pts.

5. Hastings - 72 points (1)

6. Nebraska Wesleyan - 56 pts.

7. Briar Cliff - 45 pts.

8. Morningside - 43 pts.

9. Concordia - 31 pts.

10. Mount Marty - 17 pts.

11. Dakota Wesleyan - 14 pts.