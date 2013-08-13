Beef Products, Incorporated has responded to ABC's latest motion to dismiss the lawsuit BPI filed against them.

BPI is suing the network, and others, for $1.2 billion.

In documents, submitted by the company, and posted on the beef is beef website, BPI claims ABC and others led a "disinformation campaign targeting the business."

The documents also claim ABC damaged the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota-based company by reporting its signature product, "lean, finely, textured beef" is unhealthy and unsafe.

BPI also claims the defendants not only attacked their product, but also against the company's relationship with grocery stores and processors.

ABC, however, contends BPI hasn't come up with enough evidence to support its claims.

The case will be heard by Judge Cheryle Gering in Union County, South Dakota court.

She has not yet made a ruling on either of these requests.