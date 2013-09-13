ARCHIVE STORY: Officer shot and killed in Rockwell City standoff

Authorities are still on the scene of last night's standoff, which ended 5:30 Friday morning.

© Officer Jamie Buenting was shot during the standoff in Rockwell City, IA

A standoff in Rockwell City, Iowa turns deadly.

Authorities arrived on the scene, at 502 Pleasant Street in Rockwell City, Iowa at 9:30 Thursday night.

"When no one answered the door they set up a perimeter as they saw movement inside the house," said Mike Motsinger, DCI Special Agent in Charge.

At 1:15 a.m., authorities say they made contact with 32-year-old Corey Trott inside the home. Then at 1:40 a.m., as officers approached the home with a search warrant, the Division of Criminal Investigations says Trott fired a .23 caliber rifle from inside the house.

Court documents say it hit Rockwell Police Officer Jamie Buenting in the neck.

"Mr. Buenting was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries," said Motsinger.

Trott surrendered to authorities at 5:32 a.m. Friday. A probable cause statement for his arrest says Trott admitted to shooting the weapon.

During the standoff, Trott's neighbors were pulled out of bed by a tactical team, which evacuated 20 people in surroundings homes.



"Just trying to prepare for anything that would happen, just to make sure that they would be safe," said Calhoun Co. Sheriff William Davis.

Even though authorities said there was no threat to the public, they were kept out of their homes into the evening. "The crime scene involves quite a big area, and we just want to make sure no one strays into it," Davis said.

Toni Kerns was on her morning walk when she realized something was terribly wrong.

"I could see all the police cars around," she said.

She knows both families and says the entire community is in mourning and still in shock. "I was dumbfounded. I just couldn't believe it happened here," said Kerns.

Trott is being held in the Sac County Jail on a 1st degree murder charge. A court date has not been set.

Buenting is the first Iowa officer to die in the line of duty since a Keokuk deputy three years ago. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Because one of the children is school age, the Superintendent of South Central Calhoun Schools says they made the district's counselors available to any students who might need someone to talk to about the tragedy.