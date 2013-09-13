ARCHIVE STORY: Branstad calls Buenting's death "a devastating lo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ARCHIVE STORY: Branstad calls Buenting's death "a devastating loss"

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad calls Officer Jamie Buenting's death "a devastating loss that again reminds us of the harm faced on a daily basis by our brave public safety officers."

In a statement, which we sent while on a trade trip to India, Branstad said Iowans shouldn't take for granted the work done by law enforcers.  He added that we should be "ever thankful to officers like Jamie Buenting for keeping our families safe."

Click here for the full statement from Governor Branstad, and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.

