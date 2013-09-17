ARCHIVE STORY: Officer Buenting will be laid to rest Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ARCHIVE STORY: Officer Buenting will be laid to rest Tuesday

Posted:

Funeral services are scheduled for two 'o clock Tuesday afternoon in the gym at South Central Calhoun Middle School in Rockwell City, Iowa.

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday in Buenting's honor.

Buenting is survived by a wife and two young children.

A fund has been set up to help them.

Donations can be made at 1st Community Banks in Rockwell City, Newell, Fonda, or Pomeroy.


Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.