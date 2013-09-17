An autopsy is now complete on Rockwell City police officer Jamie Buenting.

ARCHIVE STORY: Officer Buenting will be laid to rest Tuesday

Funeral services are scheduled for two 'o clock Tuesday afternoon in the gym at South Central Calhoun Middle School in Rockwell City, Iowa.



Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday in Buenting's honor.

Buenting is survived by a wife and two young children.

A fund has been set up to help them.

Donations can be made at 1st Community Banks in Rockwell City, Newell, Fonda, or Pomeroy.