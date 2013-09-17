Photos: FanFource Week 2

The SportsFource Team needs your help.

We are looking for FanFource photos from viewers to use on News 4 and online at www.ktiv.com.

Please tweet photos to @ktivsports and use the #SportsFourceExtra when tweeting us game updates or final scores or upload photos to KTIV's Facebook page.

You could also use Instagram just make sure to include the handle @ktivsports or the #SportsFourceExtra hashtag.

These photos will be used on the 10 p.m. SportsFource Extra show on KTIV News 4 and online.

We want to see special moments captured by you! Thanks for your help.