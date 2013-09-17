ARCHIVE STORY: Buentings ask community to support killer's family

It's prayers, not punishment, that the Buenting's haverequested for Corey Trott's family, many of whom live in Rockwell City,as well.

They made that request through a spokesperson before thefuneral.

"We would like to makeit very clear that we hold one person responsible for Jamie's death and thatperson is in police custody. We hold no ill will against the offender's family.There are people including children in his family who are hurting by thissituation as well," read Melisa Wissink, President of Iowa Concerns of PoliceSurvivors or C.O.P.S.

The Buentings also thanked the community and lawenforcement for their support.