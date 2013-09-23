ARCHIVE STORY: Arraignment date set for accused Rockwell City co - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ARCHIVE STORY: Arraignment date set for accused Rockwell City cop killer

Posted:
ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

An arraignment date has been set for a man police say is responsible for killing Rockwell City, Iowa police officer Jamie Buenting.

After an eight-hour standoff September 13, authorities say Corey Trott fired a single shot from a high powered rifle that struck Buenting in the upper chest near his neck.

Rockwell City police officers were there to arrest Trott on assault charges after he allegedly punched and kicked his own mother earlier in the week.

Trott is charged with first degree murder.

An arraignment date has been set for October 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.