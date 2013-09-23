ARCHIVE STORY: Arraignment date set for accused Rockwell City cop killer

An arraignment date has been set for a man police say is responsible for killing Rockwell City, Iowa police officer Jamie Buenting.



After an eight-hour standoff September 13, authorities say Corey Trott fired a single shot from a high powered rifle that struck Buenting in the upper chest near his neck.



Rockwell City police officers were there to arrest Trott on assault charges after he allegedly punched and kicked his own mother earlier in the week.



Trott is charged with first degree murder.



An arraignment date has been set for October 1.

