UPDATE: Lambrecht Auto Auction in Pierce, Neb. begins

The bidding at the Lambrecht Auto Auction in Pierce, Nebraska is well underway.

So far on Saturday, KTIV's Sarah Te Slaa reports the Chevy Pedal car, only 32 made, sold for $16,000.

Here's some other sales (Proxibid has blocked out the names of the buyers):

1958 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup Sold for: $ 140,000.00 to o****e

1958 Chevrolet Apache 31 Series Pickup Sold for: $ 80,000.00 to s****1

1978 Chevrolet Indy Pace Car Corvette Sold for: $ 80,000.00 to k****l

1964 Chevrolet Impala 2dr HT Sold for: $ 75,000.00 to o****e

1963 Chevrolet Impala 2dr HT Sold for: $ 97,500.00 to L****r

1965 Chevrolet Impala 2dr HT Sold for: $ 72,500.00 to o****e

1965 Chevrolet Impala 2dr HT Sold for: $ 45,000.00 to o****e

1964 Chevrolet Belair 4dr Wagon Sold for: $ 30,000.00 to o****e

1966 Chevrolet Belair 4dr Sedan Sold for: $ 14,500.00 to o****e

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Coupe Sold for: $ 42,000.00 to o****e

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Coupe Sold for: $ 40,000.00 to o****e

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Coupe Sold for: $ 13,000.00 to o****e

1962 Chevrolet Impala 2dr Ht Sold for: $ 36,000.00 to o****e

1977 Chevrolet Vega Hatchback Coupe Sold for: $ 10,500.00 to o****e

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Coupe Sold for: $ 27,000.00 to c****4

1959 Chevrolet Belair 4dr HT Sold for: $ 11,000.00 to o****e

1959 Chevrolet Impala 4dr HT Sold for: $ 16,000.00 to o****e

1959 Chevrolet Belair 4dr Sedan Sold for: $ 14,000.00 to o****e

1959 Chevrolet Belair 4dr Sedan Sold for: $ 14,000.00 to o****e

Click here to see what's left on the auction block.



KTIV's Sarah Te Slaa and Rebecca Varilek will be coverin the auction on Sunday.

