ARCHIVE STORY: Accused Rockwell City cop killer pleads not guilty

Posted:
ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Rockwell City, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a police officer.

On September 13, authorities say Corey Trott fired a single shot from a high powered rifle that struck Officer Jamie Buenting in the upper chest near his neck.

Rockwell City police officers came to Trott's home to arrest Trott on assault charges after he allegedly punched and kicked his own mother earlier in the week.

Trott's trial is set to start December 3.

