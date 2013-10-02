Contact Information for your lawmaker in Washington

Here is contact information for your lawmaker:

Iowa:

Senator Charles Grassley (R): http://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact/contact.cfm

Senator Tom Harkin (D): http://www.harkin.senate.gov/contact.cfm

Representative Steve King (R) District 4: http://steveking.house.gov/#info

Nebraska:

Senator Deb Fischer (R): http://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/office-information

Senator Mike Johanns (R): http://www.johanns.senate.gov/public/?p=OfficeLocations

Representative Jeff Fortenberry (R) District 1: http://fortenberry.house.gov/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=3374&Itemid=72#

Representative Adrian Smith (R) District 3: https://adriansmith.house.gov/contact-me

South Dakota:

Senator John Thune (R): http://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

Senator Tim Johnson (D): http://www.johnson.senate.gov/public/?p=Contact

Representative Kristi Noem (R): http://noem.house.gov/index.cfm/email-kristi