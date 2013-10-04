Young entrepreneur recognized for growing Sioux City business

To cap off Young Professionals Week, the city of Sioux City is recognizing a young entrepreneur who's turned social media into a business.

Friday, the owner of Chatterkick, an online marketing agency, received the "Growing Sioux City Award."

In just a year, Beth Trejo has be able to sign on clients all over the world.

It's currently expanding, and all of the company's employees are under the age of 35.

Trejo said she never imagined owning her own company, let alone seeing it take off so quickly.

"I was always thinking that my husband would start a business and I would just support it. I never had aspirations of growing a business. I have always wanted to think big and I always wanted to live locally," Trejo explained.

To recognize Trejo's commitment to growing, the city will plant a tree in the company's name.