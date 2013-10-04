Long-term shutdown could have local impact

Sioux City is bracing for the impact of a long-term government shutdown.

Mayor Bob Scott said federal grants for low incoming housing have already been appropriated for this year, but he worried about what will happen in the next budget cycle.

"The longer this goes on obviously those housing funds and we've already heard that utility reimbursement funds and those sort of things that go to our non-profits like Community Action Agency are somewhat in jeopardy or at least could be very quickly here. So, that's a real concern," Scott said.

Scott said he's also concerned with how furloughs at Sioux City's military bases could affect the local economy.