Long-term shutdown could have local impact

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Sioux
City is bracing for the impact of a long-term
government shutdown.
Mayor Bob Scott said federal grants for
low incoming housing have already been appropriated for this year, but he
worried about what will happen in the next budget cycle.
"The longer this goes on
obviously those housing funds and we've already heard that utility
reimbursement funds and those sort of things that go to our non-profits like
Community Action Agency are somewhat in jeopardy or at least could be very
quickly here. So, that's a real concern,"
Scott said.
Scott said he's also concerned with how
furloughs at Sioux City's
military bases could affect the local economy.