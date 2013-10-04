NWS: Preliminary Information on Oct 4, 2013 Tornadoes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NWS: Preliminary Information on Oct 4, 2013 Tornadoes

A strong storm system produced several severe and tornadic storms from northeastern Nebraska into northwestern Iowa and extreme southeastern South Dakota on the late afternoon and evening of Friday October 4, 2013. Looking at the radar data and the reports that were received, it preliminarily looks like there were at least 6 separate tornadoes across the area. Damage surveys are still being done by county Emergency Management, and National Weather Service employees will be conducting a post-storm survey in the area on Saturday. Below is a list of the 6 tornadoes identified so far. Additional information and updates will be passed along as it becomes available.

1 - Wayne to Emerson Nebraska

2 - Jackson Nebraska to McCook Lake South Dakota

3 - Rural Plymouth County Iowa west of Highway 75

4 - Near Hinton Iowa

5 - Sloan to Bronson Iowa

6 - Moville to Cherokee Iowa (likely more than 1 tornado along this path)

