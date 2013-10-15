Growing up, I never imagined myself in broadcasting. I always had a hidden desire to be a sportswriter. But when it came time to pick a major, I decided to try broadcasting and switch to journalism if I didn't like it. As it turns out, I never needed to make the switch – it didn't take long for me to realize that broadcasting is what I wanted to do.



I take great pride in saying that I was born and bred in Rochester, Minnesota. I spent my college days at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, earning a degree in broadcast and electronic communication in May of 2013 before joining KTIV that August.



While in college, I spent four years with our campus television station, Marquette University Television, all in sports. My junior and senior years I helped lead MUTV Sports as assistant sports director and sports director, respectively. In addition to reporting on all things Marquette sports, I developed a love for producing and directing that culminated in the resurrection of "Golden Eagle Sports Report," a half hour show that I re-created, produced and directed my senior year. My involvement in student media was paramount in helping me win awards in sports reporting from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Milwaukee Press Club during college.



I also completed internships in the sports departments at KTTC-TV (a sister station of KTIV) in Rochester and WDJT-TV in Milwaukee. Those opportunities provided me with great role models and friends, as well as experience after which I modeled my work in sports at MUTV.



In high school, I was a state participant in cross country, and running is a love that I still carry today. I'm also a huge professional wrestling fan, avid disc golfer and love watching and studying college basketball, especially my Marquette Golden Eagles. I'm also connected on the KTIV social media network - you can follow me on Twitter @MarkFreundKTIV4 and like my Facebook page, Mark Freund - KTIV.



I couldn't be more excited to be the weekend sports anchor here at KTIV. I've developed a strong passion for Siouxland sports in my time here, and I am so excited to be able to give back to an area with such a rich sports culture. When you see me out on the sidelines of your favorite Siouxland sports team, don't be afraid to say hello!