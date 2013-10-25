KTIV's Candidates and Issues for November 5 elections - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

KTIV's Candidates and Issues for Sioux City's City Council elections

Posted:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

KTIV gave each candidate a chance to explain why they should be elected as a new member of Sioux City's City Council.

There are three open seats on the council.

The order of presentations is alphabetical.

The election is on November 5.

We'll have complete coverage of the results on News 4 at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information about Woodbury County elections.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.