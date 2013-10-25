KTIV's Candidates and Issues for Sioux City's City Council elections

KTIV gave each candidate a chance to explain why they should be elected as a new member of Sioux City's City Council.
There are three open seats on the council.
The order of presentations is alphabetical.
The election is on November 5.
We'll have complete coverage of the results on News 4 at 10 p.m.
Click here for more information about Woodbury County elections.
