An Orange City, Iowa toddler has died from injuries police say came at the hands of her daycare provider

"She was full of life, and she loved others. That was her gift, was loving others," Rachel Lamfers, Autumn's aunt said.

Memorial service held in death of 3-year old Orange City girl

Three-year-old Autumn Elgersma died Thursday, October 31st at the Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

An Orange City, Iowa toddler has died from traumatic head injuries police say came at the hands of her daycare provider.

She's the daughter of Phillip and Jennifer Elgersma.

Police say the child was injured in this home at 706 10th Street Southeast in Orange City, Iowa.

It's an "in home" daycare run by 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp.

Court documents say Sapp called the three-year-old girl's mother and told her the child had fallen down the stairs.

Authorities say the toddler died Thursday afternoon two days later.

Police say that Rochelle Sapp later admitted that she threw the child to the floor after the girl refused to take off her coat.

Sapp was originally charged with willful injury and child endangerment, but Orange City Police Chief Jim Pottebaum says those charges will be amended now that the girl has died