Sheila Brummer rejoined the news team at KTIV after stints at television stations in Wisconsin, Des Moines, Omaha and Las Vegas. She started her broadcasting career at KTIV in 1990 behind the scenes as a production assistant. After a few years in radio, she moved in front of the camera as a photographer and reporter at KTIV in the mid-1990's.

Sheila anchored mornings at WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin and KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa. She relocated to Omaha, Nebraska in 2005 where she worked for WOWT and KMTV Action 3 News. Sheila also produced newscasts for KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over the years she's been honored for her radio and television reporting.

Giving back to the community is important to Sheila. She served as a staff member of Easter Seals of Iowa assisting children with disabilities. The American Heart Association appointed her to the Board of Directors for the state of Iowa. She's also volunteered for several non-profit organizations including the Iowa Caregivers Association, The MS Society, Epilepsy Foundation, AIDS Project of Iowa, NCCJ, Animal Rescue League, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Omaha Fashion Week and the Little Giants Foundation.

Sheila grew up on a farm outside of Dow City, Iowa. She was crowned Four County Fair Queen for Harrison, Shelby, Monona and Crawford Counties in 1988. She graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City and also attended school at Buena Vista in Storm Lake, Iowa and Edge Hill University in England.

Sheila's married to graphic designer and musician Ed Antone. They consider the birth of their daughter Anna in April of 2013 the top achievement of their lives.

Follow Sheila on Twitter @SheilaKTIV4 and LIKE her on Facebook here.



?.