Pelini receives support from Nebraska AD

Nebraska's roller coaster type season came to a head following its 38-17setback to Iowa. It's the first time since 1943 the Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers in Lincoln -- another historic loss under Head Coach Bo Pelini.



"If they want to fire me, go ahead," Pelini said Friday.



Pelini has won eight games for the sixth time in his tenure, but missing from this year's resume is a Legends Division title and a Big Ten Championship as the conference title drought now moves to 14 years for the Huskers.



"I believe in what I've done. I don't apologize for what I've done," he added. "I don't apologize to you, I don't apologize to anyone, myself or this staff. My record, our record since I've been here speak for itself."



While public support for Pelini has wavered throughout the year, through thick and thin, his players continue to battle for their coach.



"I would play for Bo Pelini against Satan himself and a team of demons at the gates of the Underworld," Receiver Kenny Bell said. "I love Coach Pelini."



"I've spent five years with this guy and he's made me the best guy that I could possibly be. It wouldn't matter if I went to any other schools I had offers to," Jeremiah Sirles said. "I'm the best man possible because of the man upstairs."



But, the disconnect between players and the public perception of Pelini couldn't be greater.



"Everyone is excited about Bo and then we lose, it's the total opposite. I can't keep up with it," Ron Kellogg III said.



"Myself, this staff, the people associated with this program since I've been here can look themselves in the mirror and feel good about what they've done." Pelini added.