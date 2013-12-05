ARCHIVE STORY: ARRESTED: 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp is charged wi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ARCHIVE STORY: ARRESTED: 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp is charged with first-degree murder

Posted:
Rochelle Sapp Rochelle Sapp
Autumn Elgersma Autumn Elgersma
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sioux County Attorney, Coleman McAllister said three-year-old Autumn Elgersma died as a result of blunt force head trauma and her death has been ruled as a homicide.

He said 33-year-old daycare provider, Rochelle Sapp was arrested at her home Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Sapp is in the Sioux County jail and bond is set at $250,000.

Her first court appearance will be in next 24 hours.

KTIV's Kayah Gausman will have a full report on News 4 at 5 and 6. 

Previous Story:

Sioux County Attorney Coleman McAllister is holding a multi-agency news conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux County Courthouse in Orange City, Iowa.

The news conference will be in reference to the death of three-year-old Autumn Elgersma of Orange City.

Autumn died on October 31 after police say she suffered head injuries at the hands of her daycare provider, 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp.

KTIV's Kayah Gausman will be there and will have updates on Twitter @KG_KTIV.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.