ARCHIVE STORY: ARRESTED: 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp is charged with first-degree murder

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Sioux County Attorney, Coleman McAllister said three-year-old Autumn Elgersma died as a result of blunt force head trauma and her death has been ruled as a homicide.
He said 33-year-old daycare provider, Rochelle Sapp was arrested at her home Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.
Sapp is in the Sioux County jail and bond is set at $250,000.
Her first court appearance will be in next 24 hours.
Previous Story:
Sioux County Attorney Coleman McAllister is holding a multi-agency news conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux County Courthouse in Orange City, Iowa.
The news conference will be in reference to the death of three-year-old Autumn Elgersma of Orange City.
Autumn died on October 31 after police say she suffered head injuries at the hands of her daycare provider, 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp.
