ARCHIVE STORY: ARRESTED: 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp is charged with first-degree murder

"She was full of life, and she loved others. That was her gift, was loving others," Rachel Lamfers, Autumn's aunt said.

Memorial service held in death of 3-year old Orange City girl

According to Orange City Police Chief Jim Pottebaum, Rochelle Sapp later admitted that she threw the girl to the floor after she refused to take off her coat.

An Orange City, Iowa toddler has died from head injuries police say came at the hands of her daycare provider. Three-year old Autumn Elgersma died October 31 at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Orange City toddler dead after daycare provider admits throwing child to the floor

Three-year old Autumn Elgersma died yesterday, October 31st at the Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

An Orange City, Iowa toddler has died from injuries police say came at the hands of her daycare provider

Sioux County Attorney, Coleman McAllister said three-year-old Autumn Elgersma died as a result of blunt force head trauma and her death has been ruled as a homicide.

He said 33-year-old daycare provider, Rochelle Sapp was arrested at her home Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Sapp is in the Sioux County jail and bond is set at $250,000.

Her first court appearance will be in next 24 hours.

Sioux County Attorney Coleman McAllister is holding a multi-agency news conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux County Courthouse in Orange City, Iowa.

The news conference will be in reference to the death of three-year-old Autumn Elgersma of Orange City.

Autumn died on October 31 after police say she suffered head injuries at the hands of her daycare provider, 33-year-old Rochelle Sapp.

