Despite the court's decision, construction of the Hard Rock continues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Just a day after a judge's ruling ordered that work on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino be stopped, there's no shortage of questions about what comes next.
But, even with that ruling, construction workers are still out at the site doing their jobs.
Some of the workers even told KTIV they didn't know about the court's ruling.
And, they will continue to work until they're told differently.
While he doesn't know for certain, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said his interpretation of the court's order allows construction to continue.
But, he said the ruling stops the IRGC from granting the Hard Rock a gaming license until the case is heard in court a year from now.
"With the order, essentially what it does, it puts not only the issuance of the license, but everything related to that on hold," Ohorilko said.
That means the $53,000 a day fine, the Hard Rock was set to face if they were not open by March of 2015, will not be enforceable.
Again, a judge will hear arguments on Penn's civil suit against the IRGC in December of 2014.
Ohorilko said the commission is meeting with the Attorney General's office to get advice on which direction to go.
Their next meeting is January 9 in Waterloo.