One business that is in the process of rebuilding is Grossenburg Implement. Mangled tractors, and broken grain carts, were all that was left after a tornado destroyed the John Deere dealer back in October.

Since the tornado, they've been renting a temporary office space. The 32 employees now are working out of five different locations around Wayne, Nebraska.

The GM of Grossenburg says he hopes to have the new building ready by spring.