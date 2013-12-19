The Iowa Supreme Court rules to lift the stay on the license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thursday morning, a Supreme Court Justice issued an order temporarily staying Judge Hanson's stay order, this after a motion was made by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Judge Hanson ordered the stay last week until litigation was complete between Penn National Gaming, the owner of Sioux City's Argosy Casino and the IRGC.

Meaning the license for the Hard Rock was put on hold.

A hearing between Penn and the IRGC wasn't scheduled until December of next year.

The next step is for both of them to turn in responses by December 24.

After that, the application, motions and petitions will be submitted for review.