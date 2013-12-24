Argosy Casino's owner reacts to ruling made by Iowa Supreme Cour - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Argosy Casino's owner reacts to ruling made by Iowa Supreme Court justice

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The owner of Sioux City's Argosy Casino reacts to a ruling made by a Iowa Supreme Court justice to lift the stay on the license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino being built downtown.

The high court made that decision last week, after a motion was made by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

On December 10, District Court Judge Hanson ordered that the Hard Rock couldn't have their operating license as long as the Argosy and it's owner, Penn National Gaming were involved in a legal dispute with the IRGC.

Monday, both sides were given the opportunity to file responses.

The only one to file was Penn.

As part of their response, Penn spokesperson, Karen Bailey said the IRGC's request of the high court to lift the stay doesn't meet the criteria... meaning Penn thinks the higher court should dismiss the request.

A ruling on Penn's response has not been made.

