About Jeana Goosmann

Attorney Jeana Goosmann is the CEO, Founder and Managing Partner of Goosmann Law, a full service law firm. Jeana personally acts as general counsel to company presidents and CEOs. Her clients range from large national corporations to small local companies. Jeana leverages the Goosmann Law team to handle matters of importance to boards of directors, officers, and owners. Jeana is the CEO’s first phone call when the CEO has a legal problem. To engage Goosmann Law, contact Jeana
Jeana’s practice includes but is not limited to business, business disputes and litigation, mergers and acquisitions, finance, banking, creditor bankruptcy, commercial law, telecommunications law, contracts, corporate law, employment, and real estate. Jeana has represented clients in $150 million dollar financing transactions and development projects, successfully represented the lead plaintiff in a $24 Million Dollar Class Action Suit, served as the Chair of a liquidating trust in a $77 Million Dollar Bankruptcy of a company she forced into bankruptcy, obtained a jury verdict for Senator Bertrand, and successfully sued and defended breach of contract actions numerous times. Jeana also launched and manages the firm’s estate planning department, Trust Law Counsel. Trust Law Counsel is a premier wills, trusts, estate planning and probate boutique law firm within their full service firm.
