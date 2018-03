Postal inspectors say always remember no legitimate lottery will ask you for money up-front. Keep that in mind when you receive calls or letters in the mail and especially emphasize that message to elderly friends, family, and neighbors.

"The fraudsters are relentless, even ruthless," says Frank Schissler, a U.S. Postal Inspector. "They won't stop until seniors have no more money to send and then they will recruit them to get money from other seniors."