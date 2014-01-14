Court hearing set between Penn National Gaming & IRGC

After two days of testimony, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has delayed a decision on an appeal of its denial of a gaming license extension for the Argosy Casino.

No decision yet on the fate of the gambling license in Woodbury County. Day two of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's public hearing ended with closing arguments.

A March 5th hearing in front of state gaming regulators will go forward despite a request by Penn National Gaming to delay it.

A March 5th hearing in front of state gaming regulators will go forward despite a request by Penn National Gaming to delay it.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A hearing date has been set for the end of January, after the Iowa Supreme Court ordered District Court Judge Robert Hanson to take another look at the stay order he issued on the license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The stay was put in place on December 10th, until the legal dispute between Argosy's owner, Penn National Gaming, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission was complete.

However, the Supreme Court issued a stay on Judge Hanson's stay, which will remain in place until the January 30th hearing in Des Moines.