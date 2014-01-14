Court hearing set between Penn National Gaming & IRGC - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Court hearing set between Penn National Gaming & IRGC

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A hearing date has been set for the end of January, after the Iowa Supreme Court ordered District Court Judge Robert Hanson to take another look at the stay order he issued on the license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The stay was put in place on December 10th, until the legal dispute between Argosy's owner, Penn National Gaming, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission was complete.

However, the Supreme Court issued a stay on Judge Hanson's stay, which will remain in place until the January 30th hearing in Des Moines.

