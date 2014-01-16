"American Hustle", "Gravity" and "12 Years a Slave" lead Academy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"American Hustle", "Gravity" and "12 Years a Slave" lead Academy Award Nominations

(NBC News) The race for Oscar is officially on.

The Academy Award nominations were announced this morning and for a couple of films, "ten" was the magic number.

Fresh off its Best Musical or Comedy win at the Golden Globes, "American Hustle" kept the momentum going with ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture.

Eight other films are also in the best picture race, including "Gravity", which also had ten nominations and "12 Years a Slave" which earned nine.

