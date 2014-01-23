Airport board favors American Airlines' EAS bid to continue Sioux Gateway service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV)-The Sioux Gateway Airport Board has told federal transportation officials that the it prefers American Airlines for an Essential Air Services grant to maintain air service to Sioux City.

In a letter to the Department of Transportation, airport board member Dave Bernstein said the board understands that the DOT would, traditionally, accept the lower bid for Chicago service proposed by American. And, the board is quote "supportive of that outcome."

American's bid asks for $611,000 from the federal government to continue offering 13 weekly, year-round flights from Sioux City to Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

United Airlines also submitted a bid asking for $1.4-million dollars to operate 13 weekly, year-round flights. United is also offering service from Sioux City to Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

American's current contract to serve Sioux Gateway ends April 30th, 2014. A DOT spokesman hopes to complete a new air service contract "as soon as possible."